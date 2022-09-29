“We repaid to Sars all fees plus interest before the completion of the Nugent Commission in 2018 and have not pursued any public sector work since 2019, nor did we have plans to do so in the future.”
Bain disagrees with Treasury's 10-year ban on it getting government work
Image: Supplied
Global consultancy firm Bain & Co says it disagrees with a 10-year ban imposed on it by National Treasury from doing business with the state and says it is considering its options on the decision.
The Treasury said on Thursday the effective date of restriction was September 5 2022 until September 4 2032 for engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices related to a SA Revenue Service (Sars) contract.
The ban comes after the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and the Nugent commission found Bain & Co had played a part in dismantling Sars.
In its response, Bain said it deeply regretted the mistakes made in the procurement and execution of Bain SA’s work with Sars between 2015 and 2017.
“We are embarrassed that this could have occurred in the first place and are angry that our work was used by others to damage a critical institution and SA,” Bain said.
Bain said it had acknowledged and apologised publicly for the mistakes made and accepted there must be consequences for those mistakes.
