Joburg councillors meet to elect new speaker
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A total of 270 councillors have gathered at the City of Joburg special council sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to elect a new speaker.
On Wednesday, acting city manager Bryne Maduka convened an extraordinary council sitting to fill the vacancy of speaker after the DA’s Vasco da Gama was ousted on August 31.
Da Gama lost by a mere four votes after 136 councillors supported his removal while 132 were against it.
The multiparty coalition led by the DA consists of ActionSA, COPE, the FF+, IFP, PA, ACDP, UIM and ATM.
The ANC is expected to support COPE’s Colleen Makhubele for the speaker position.
Makhubele currently serves as the chair of chairs in the legislature.
It is not clear if the coalition will put forward Da Gama as its candidate for the speaker position.
Shortly after Maduka read the procedures to elect a new speaker, the DA asked for a 20-minute caucus break, which Maduka acceded to.
The council has 270 seats.
