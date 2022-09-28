On Wednesday, the council sat for its eighth extraordinary council sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to fill the vacancy of speaker after the DA’s Vasco da Gama was ousted on August 31.
Da Gama lost by a mere four votes after 136 councillors supported his removal while 132 were against it.
The multiparty coalition led by the DA consists of ActionSA, COPE, the FF+, IFP, PA, ACDP, UIM and ATM.
The DA-led multiparty coalition government has a total of 140 of 270 seats in council.
A total of 270 councillors are present in Wednesday’s sitting.
Combined, the opposition has a total of 130 seats in chambers, meaning they would need an additional six votes which can only come from inside the multiparty coalition for Makhubele to ascend to the position of speaker.
Officials from the Independent Electoral Commission are preparing ballot boxes for the voting process.
Council has adjourned for a one-hour lunch break.
Joburg council to vote on election of new speaker
The DA’s Alex Christians and COPE’s Colleen Makhubele are the two candidates who have been nominated for the City of Joburg's speaker position.
DA councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba nominated Christians and the ANC’s Eunice Mgcina nominated COPE’s Makhubele.
Makhubele currently serves as the chair of chairs in the legislature.
Both candidates accepted their nominations.
