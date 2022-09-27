×

South Africa

Zweli Mkhize wins ANC KZN backing in party leadership race

27 September 2022 - 11:06
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named Zweli Mkhize as its presidential candidate, with Paul Mashatile as deputy. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has officially named Zweli Mkhize as its nominee for the ANC presidency at the December elective conference.

Listen:

According to provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, this is the majority result from the province's branch nomination meetings over the past week.

Paul Mashatile is nominated as deputy, Stan Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle as secretary-general and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general.

The province did not announce a nominee for the treasurer position. Mtolo said they are hoping for a female candidate.

Mtolo added that KwaZulu-Natal would now lobby other provinces to support their nominees.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

