Prof Letlhokwa George Mpedi has been appointed vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), effective from March 1 next year.
He is currently the deputy vice-chancellor: academic and a member of the university’s management executive committee.
He will replace Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, who will be rector of the UN University in Tokyo, Japan.
Announcing Mpedi’s appointment on behalf of the university council, chair Mike Teke said: “The panel were impressed with his commitment to continuing with the university’s strategic objectives and our values of transformation, social justice and environmental sustainability.
“Prof Mpedi has also demonstrated an unwavering and outstanding commitment to continuing our efforts for the university to be recognised as an innovative and rigorous place of learning in the fourth industrial revolution with impactful research. We are delighted to welcome him to lead our ambitious plans.”
Until his appointment as deputy vice-chancellor, Mpedi was the executive dean of the faculty of law at UJ. In January 2018, he was elected to the board of governors of the International Association of Law Schools (IALS). In 2017, Prof Mpedi was awarded the Titans: Building Nations Continental Award for Education and Training: Academic.
Earlier that year, he walked away with the SA and Sadc regional awards in this sector.
University of Johannesburg appoints new vice-chancellor and principal
Image: Google
Image: Supplied
According to the institution, Mpedi holds an advanced management and leadership qualification from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford (2022), as well as in Leading in Artificial Intelligence: Exploring Technology and Policy Programme, from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education (July 2022).
He completed his B Juris degree in 1996 and LLB degree in 1998 at Vista University. He holds an LLM in Labour Law from the Rand Afrikaans University (now UJ) and an LLD in Mercantile Law from UJ. He publishes labour law and social security.
He also holds a B3 rating (internationally acclaimed researcher) issued by the National Research Foundation.
“I’m delighted and deeply honoured to be taking up the role of vice-chancellor of this great university. Prof Marwala and his predecessor, Prof Ihron Rensburg, have built a strong university and I see many opportunities to take the institution’s ambitious strategy forward.
“I am particularly looking forward to working with staff and students to build a truly inspirational and transformative institution where all are included and supported to thrive.”
Marwala wished him well: “My warmest congratulations to Prof Mpedi on his appointment. I look forward to working with him over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition and I offer him and the university my very best wishes for every success in the future.”
TimesLIVE
