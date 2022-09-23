×

South Africa

Load-shedding can also affect mental health

Effects of power cuts can worsen anxiety and depression – psychologist

23 September 2022 - 07:44
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Apart from the socioeconomic stresses caused by load-shedding, there may be biological reasons why being in the dark can cause anxiety, stress and depression.

This is according to Joburg psychologist Dr Claire Lownie, who said the dark can induce the survival response, sending alarm signals to the adrenal glands in the body...

