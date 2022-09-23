×

South Africa

Durban primary school hit by armed robbers

No-one injured after men enter 'to pay school fees'

23 September 2022 - 13:31
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Durban primary school was held up by armed robbers on Friday. No-one was injured. Stock photo.
A Durban primary school was held up by armed robbers on Friday. No-one was injured. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

A primary school in Durban was robbed on Friday morning by two armed men, who allegedly pretended they were there to pay school fees.

According to details circulated by security groups, Hartley Road Primary in Overport was held up at about 8am.

It is understood the duo entered under the pretence they were paying school fees.

“The robbery was limited to the administration block office. Cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. While the suspects produced firearms, no shots were fired and the children were unaffected,” the school said.

Parents and guardians were assured, in a notice by the school, that staff and pupils were safe and unharmed.

“School will continue normally. We thank the Almighty for keeping us safe,” the school said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

