South Africa

'Ruling nudges ANC on path of electoral reform'

Internal party campaigns to be transparent

21 September 2022 - 07:42
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Days of money buying political party conferences might be over soon but not for a year. 

The Constitutional Court decision yesterday forcing candidates in internal party electoral conferences to disclose who had funded their campaign if they become cabinet ministers will only come into effect after September 2023...

