'Ruling nudges ANC on path of electoral reform'
Internal party campaigns to be transparent
21 September 2022 - 07:42
Days of money buying political party conferences might be over soon but not for a year.
The Constitutional Court decision yesterday forcing candidates in internal party electoral conferences to disclose who had funded their campaign if they become cabinet ministers will only come into effect after September 2023...
