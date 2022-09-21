×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Caregiver accused of raping three-year-old remanded in custody

21 September 2022 - 11:41
A North West caregiver allegedly raped a three-year-old child. Stock photo.
A North West caregiver allegedly raped a three-year-old child. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

A 20-year-old caregiver who allegedly raped a three-year-old child in the North West has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Brits magistrate’s court.

North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the accused was arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged a concerned neighbour heard a child crying continually and went to investigate. A three-year-old child was found in the presence of the accused, who is the child’s caregiver,” she said.

Myburgh said the neighbour suspected the child had been raped.

“Police were immediately summoned and the child was taken for medical attention. The rape was confirmed,” she said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and thanked the neighbour who acted when she heard the child crying. Kwena said it was disturbing a vulnerable child was allegedly violated by a person who was supposed to take care of her.

The suspect, who appeared in court on Monday, will appear before the same court again on October 5.

TimesLIVE

Man who strangled ex-girlfriend's daughter, aged 10, gets life sentence

A man who strangled the daughter of a former girlfriend in November last year was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Diepsloot child rapist sentenced to life behind bars

A man who raped a seven-year-old girl in Diepsloot in July 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
2 weeks ago

A child younger than 12 cannot be arrested — here are the new rules for dealing with child criminals

Children younger than 12 may not be charged, arrested or prosecuted.
News
2 weeks ago

Man who raped, killed three-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in jail

A 29-year-old man who raped a three-year-old child in Bela Bela before killing her in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Limpopo neighbours, aged 68 and 71, arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

Two men, aged 68 and 71, will appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...