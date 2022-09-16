''The applicant can point to how they conducted themselves over time and argue or state how this proves they have reformed. The applicant must put a case to present to court and the court will readmit [the applicant] if they are convinced,’’ said Letebele.
Faculty of Law dean at the University of Free State, Prof John Mubangizi, said Teffo can appeal the court's decision to revive his chances of practising.
''This is a serious sanction. He no longer has a licence to render any legal services. He can appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal. He can also apply at the Legal Practice Council after a certain period and show that he is a fit and proper person,'' said Mubangizi.
Despite this ruling, Mubangizi said Teffo still has the right to represent himself in any case in his personal capacity and not as an advocate.
When contacted for comment, Teffo said he will call a media briefing to react to the ruling.
''I do not have a reaction chief. I don’t want to talk about that. There will be a press conference next week, finish and klaar,’’ he said.
In its judgment, the court ordered Teffo to return his certificates to the registrar of court.
A curator has been appointed to take over the bank account that Teffo used when he was practising as he no longer has access to it.
The application brought by the LPC stems from 22 complaints against Teffo that the organisation received for issues between 2019 to 2022. The complaints include assault, misleading the court on several occasions, being in contempt of court, breaching court orders, consulting with clients without a brief from an attorney, and misappropriating funds received directly from clients.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Legal Practice Council welcomes court ruling for advocate Teffo to be struck off the roll
Image: Thulani Mbele
Malesela Daniel Teffo can no longer practise law, represent clients in any legal forum and offer any legal advice to members of the public.
These are the consequences that Teffo will have to bear after the former advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was struck off the roll of legal practitioners on Friday.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of an application brought by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) against Teffo. He was not in court when the order was given.
LPC chairperson Janine Myburgh said꞉ “The ruling means that he is not able to practise, cannot offer advice or appear in court as a legal practitioner or offer these services to members of the public.’’
LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele welcomed the ruling.
''The Legal Practice Council has welcomed the ruling to strike off advocate Malesela Teffo from the roll of legal practitioners,'' said Letebele.
He said some of the options Teffo has to be readmitted as an advocate of the high court are to launch an appeal with the court or apply to the LPC to be admitted again.
''Once a legal practitioner has been struck off, he or she can apply for readmission after some time. There is no set period. The person must prove he or she has reformed in character. The court is not specific in criteria [for reformed character]. They will check if there has been further contravention of laws.
Advocate Malesela Teffo struck off the roll
Drama at Meyiwa trial as Adv Teffo 'forces his way to chambers' to see judge Maumela
''The applicant can point to how they conducted themselves over time and argue or state how this proves they have reformed. The applicant must put a case to present to court and the court will readmit [the applicant] if they are convinced,’’ said Letebele.
Faculty of Law dean at the University of Free State, Prof John Mubangizi, said Teffo can appeal the court's decision to revive his chances of practising.
''This is a serious sanction. He no longer has a licence to render any legal services. He can appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal. He can also apply at the Legal Practice Council after a certain period and show that he is a fit and proper person,'' said Mubangizi.
Despite this ruling, Mubangizi said Teffo still has the right to represent himself in any case in his personal capacity and not as an advocate.
When contacted for comment, Teffo said he will call a media briefing to react to the ruling.
''I do not have a reaction chief. I don’t want to talk about that. There will be a press conference next week, finish and klaar,’’ he said.
In its judgment, the court ordered Teffo to return his certificates to the registrar of court.
A curator has been appointed to take over the bank account that Teffo used when he was practising as he no longer has access to it.
The application brought by the LPC stems from 22 complaints against Teffo that the organisation received for issues between 2019 to 2022. The complaints include assault, misleading the court on several occasions, being in contempt of court, breaching court orders, consulting with clients without a brief from an attorney, and misappropriating funds received directly from clients.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos