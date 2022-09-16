Malesela Daniel Teffo, the former advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been struck off the roll.
The Pretoria high court ruled in favour of a Legal Practice Council (LPC) application on Friday, with Teffo in absentia.
Teffo was admitted as an advocate on January 5 2009 and practised as a referral advocate.
LPC advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto previously told the high court there were 22 complaints of malpractice against Teffo. These included misleading the court, threatening clients and failing to act in an ethical and professional manner during court proceedings.
The LPC presented correspondence, affidavits and court records.
“More than 75% of the complaints relate to how Teffo conducts himself,” said Ka-Siboto, adding Teffo has also been charged with assaulting a female police officer from the provincial offices in Parktown, Gauteng.
In another instance, he allegedly used an attorney’s signature without authorisation in correspondence in a case.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Advocate Malesela Teffo struck off the roll
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
