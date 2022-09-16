×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Advocate Malesela Teffo struck off the roll

16 September 2022 - 12:40
Advocate Malesela Teffo has been disbarred.
Advocate Malesela Teffo has been disbarred.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Malesela Daniel Teffo, the former advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been struck off the roll.

The Pretoria high court ruled in favour of a Legal Practice Council (LPC) application on Friday, with Teffo in absentia.

Teffo was admitted as an advocate on January 5 2009 and practised as a referral advocate.

LPC advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto previously told the high court there were 22 complaints of malpractice against Teffo. These included misleading the court, threatening clients and failing to act in an ethical and professional manner during court proceedings.

The LPC presented correspondence, affidavits and court records.

“More than 75% of the complaints relate to how Teffo conducts himself,” said Ka-Siboto, adding Teffo has also been charged with assaulting a female police officer from the provincial offices in Parktown, Gauteng. 

In another instance, he allegedly used an attorney’s signature without authorisation in correspondence in a case.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Drama at Meyiwa trial as Adv Teffo 'forces his way to chambers' to see judge Maumela

The resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday was marred by drama as police were called into the courtroom after Adv Malesela Teffo ...
News
1 day ago

SOWETAN | Populism over merit rules SA

Teffo is a self-centred individual for whom the association with this trial is less about the defence of the accused, but the public attention he can ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

EFF slams advocate Teffo for opening case against Malema

The EFF has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo for opening a case of defamation of character and crimen injuria against party leader Julius Malema.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death