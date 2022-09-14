×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman dies in fire in second floor flat — Murder case opened

By TimesLIVE - 14 September 2022 - 12:03
A murder case is being investigated after the death of an elderly woman whose apartment caught fire. Stock photo.
A murder case is being investigated after the death of an elderly woman whose apartment caught fire. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/ 123RF

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after the death of a 65-year-old woman who was found in her burning apartment.

The second-floor apartment at Fernkloof in Park Drive was ablaze when police responded at 8am. Her partially burnt body was found in the bedroom, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“The investigation started as an inquest. However, evidence collected at the scene of the fire suggest there could be foul play.”

The victim's vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Victoria Drive by police on Tuesday afternoon.

Naidu said the woman cannot be named until her next of kin are traced.

TimesLIVE

Burnt to death, killed in a beating: Two more GBV cases scar SA

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a fire that killed his partner and her young child, and have arrested another suspect for ...
News
1 week ago

17-year jail term for men who killed 92–year-old relative they accused of witchcraft

The Eastern Cape High Court, sitting in Sterkspruit, has sentenced four men convicted of killing a 92-year-old woman they accused of practising ...
News
3 weeks ago

Delay in reports into cause of fire that killed three firefighters in 2018

There has been yet another delay in releasing the findings of investigations into the fire in a Johannesburg building that claimed the lives of three ...
News
2 months ago

Mother, two children killed in Emalahleni shack fire

A 31-year-old mother and her two children, a son aged four and a five-year-old girl, died in a shack fire just after midnight at Klarinet in ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate