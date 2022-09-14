×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman ambushed and shot on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway

14 September 2022 - 11:05
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Paramedics responded to a shooting incident on Durban's N2 highway near Spaghetti Junction on Tuesday night.
Paramedics responded to a shooting incident on Durban's N2 highway near Spaghetti Junction on Tuesday night.
Image: Medi Response

A woman who was forced to stop after encountering rocks on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway was ambushed and shot on Tuesday night.

According to Medi Response, paramedics responded after receiving reports of a shooting near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks.

Last month Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the SA Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction.

He had to “run for his life” and hide in bushes next to the N2 when he was attacked.

In Tuesday's incident paramedics established a woman had been driving alone when she encountered rocks blocking the freeway.

“She stopped to assess the situation when two people approached her car and opened fire.

“She was hit by a bullet on her leg.”

An off duty Fidelity security manager intervened and managed to detain one attacker.

“He proceeded to render first aid to the victim and awaited Medi Response advanced life support paramedics, who assumed care of the patient.”

The woman was taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Boy, 9, killed in Midrand shooting, mother critically injured

Police are searching for two suspects after a woman and two of her children were shot at, leaving one of the children dead, in Midrand on Tuesday ...
News
4 weeks ago

Dying woman points out attacker on Facebook

A woman believed to be the last victim in a string or murders, including that of Hillary Gardee, was able to show the Facebook profile of her alleged ...
News
4 weeks ago

Case of woman murdered in hijacking postponed as witness cannot be traced

The trial of Biazza Goliath, accused of the murder of Isabel van Coller in November 2019, was postponed by the high court in Johannesburg on Monday ...
News
1 month ago

Police on the hunt for three men accused of woman’s murder

Free State police are searching for three men suspected of the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Dagbreek, Welkom, on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate