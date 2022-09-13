×

South Africa

Mantashe to meet stakeholders at collapsed Jagersfontein dam

13 September 2022 - 09:51
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Townships in Jagersfontein near Bloemfontein is left in ruins after a mudslide from mining company Jagersfontein Development.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe is on Tuesday expected to meet with the mining company in charge of processing the mud at the dam that collapsed in Jagersfontein, Free State, on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 70 others.

About 20 homes were damaged when the waste dam belonging to mining company Jagersfontein Development broke, letting out large volumes of sludge into the townships of Charlesville and Itumeleng.

Mantashe's visit comes a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the residents who have been displaced and have had to be housed in community centres and churches in surrounding areas.

Mantashe, who cut short his working visit to South Sudan and Niger, will be joined by Member of Parliament Dr Nobuhle Nkabane as they visit the affected areas.

