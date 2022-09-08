×

South Africa

Thousands of shacks razed after land grab

EFF's illegal invasion call backfires

08 September 2022 - 08:42
Thulani Mbele Photojournalist

Thousands of shacks belonging to land grabbers in Olievenhoutbosch, near Centurion in Tshwane, which were built more than two weeks ago, were demolished during an eviction by police yesterday.

A helicopter hovered over the piece of land as police fired rubber bullets to disperse the residents while three tractors mowed down the illegal corrugated iron structures. ..

