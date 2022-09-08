Thousands of shacks razed after land grab
EFF's illegal invasion call backfires
08 September 2022 - 08:42
Thousands of shacks belonging to land grabbers in Olievenhoutbosch, near Centurion in Tshwane, which were built more than two weeks ago, were demolished during an eviction by police yesterday.
A helicopter hovered over the piece of land as police fired rubber bullets to disperse the residents while three tractors mowed down the illegal corrugated iron structures. ..
