Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on behalf of King Misuzulu and the Zulu royal family, also extended his condolences to the House of Windsor.
“Our prayers are with the royal family, and with prime minister Liz Truss as she leads a nation in mourning. May God comfort the people of the United Kingdom, and all those around the world who felt such great esteem and affection for her majesty the Queen,” Buthelezi said.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela conveyed the family's condolences.
Ramaphosa, Zulu king, Mandela Foundation send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth
Image: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of SA, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to King Charles III on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen died on Thursday aged 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.
“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world”, Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said he met the queen at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018 where they spent some time looking at letters that former president Nelson Mandela sent to the queen, reminiscing about the great statesman who she respected enormously.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on behalf of King Misuzulu and the Zulu royal family, also extended his condolences to the House of Windsor.
“Our prayers are with the royal family, and with prime minister Liz Truss as she leads a nation in mourning. May God comfort the people of the United Kingdom, and all those around the world who felt such great esteem and affection for her majesty the Queen,” Buthelezi said.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela conveyed the family's condolences.
“A matriarch has passed on and the sound of God Save the Queen has fallen silent. We salute her in death and pass our condolences to the British nation on their sad loss,” Mandela said.
Mandela said despite the colonial legacy, the queen reached out to his grandfather during the years of his presidency and they developed a friendship for as long as he lived.
“The Queen sent Prince Charles to represent the royal family at Madiba's funeral in Qunu. I am sure if he were alive to witness her passing it would indeed have been a sad moment for him.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos