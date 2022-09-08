Pule Mabe takes a swipe at ex-president Mbeki
'Wrong members' insinuation incorrect — ANC spokesperson
08 September 2022 - 08:10
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe has taken a dig at former leader Thabo Mbeki, who previously said the party had been attracting the wrong members in its ranks whose only preoccupation was positions.
“Those that raise this question, some of them are elders, I’ve heard the whispers. We need to ask them what have they done themselves to assist the ANC in its recruitment drive to make sure the guidelines on recruitment address those things,” Mabe said on the sidelines of a media briefing at Luthuli House yesterday...
Pule Mabe takes a swipe at ex-president Mbeki
'Wrong members' insinuation incorrect — ANC spokesperson
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe has taken a dig at former leader Thabo Mbeki, who previously said the party had been attracting the wrong members in its ranks whose only preoccupation was positions.
“Those that raise this question, some of them are elders, I’ve heard the whispers. We need to ask them what have they done themselves to assist the ANC in its recruitment drive to make sure the guidelines on recruitment address those things,” Mabe said on the sidelines of a media briefing at Luthuli House yesterday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos