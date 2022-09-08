The Pretoria-born artist, whose stage name is Wizzy the Creator, said he wanted to take his music to the world. In an earlier demo tape, Nkanyane said he reached listeners in multiple countries.
Medical student healing himself with music
Image: Supplied
A second-year Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University medical student uses music to deal with his emotions and says it helps him focus on his studies.
Bongani Nkanyane, 23, was introduced to rap music when he was about eight years old by his brothers. “They were playing hip hop music all the time and I got used to the vibe.
“In ninth grade, I met a friend who was writing lyrics and poetry, so I joined him and we ended [up] improving our skills. He decided to stop and I continued with it,” he said.
His life was jolted when his parents separated early in his university studies.
“I had what you’d call a normal life; everything was fine until I was told about the divorce. My head was always spinning and my music always guided me back to myself. It was a switch and over time I think I’m adjusting.
“Though I’m healing myself, I aim to heal others who may find themselves in similar situations,” Nkanyane said.
The Pretoria-born artist, whose stage name is Wizzy the Creator, said he wanted to take his music to the world. In an earlier demo tape, Nkanyane said he reached listeners in multiple countries.
“I want to take the music route as an independent artist. I'm also looking forward to making music with dope artists in SA and also my idols who are mostly based in the US,” he added.
A new album is expected to be released on Friday.
While it is challenging for him to juggle academic studies and music, he said “my music is supported by my studies”.
“When I write songs, I like to base them on reality and experiences.”
Nkanyane will not give up his medical dream, however.
“My first passion is my studies. I want to be one of the best doctors on this planet.”
