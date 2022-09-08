Audit to determine number of Covid orphan kids launched
Department to identify those in need of care
08 September 2022 - 08:04
As the government has no idea how many children were orphaned as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has embarked on an audit to determine the number of children in need of assistance.
This emerged during the portfolio social development committee meeting yesterday, which was attended by minister Lindiwe Zulu...
Audit to determine number of Covid orphan kids launched
Department to identify those in need of care
As the government has no idea how many children were orphaned as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has embarked on an audit to determine the number of children in need of assistance.
This emerged during the portfolio social development committee meeting yesterday, which was attended by minister Lindiwe Zulu...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos