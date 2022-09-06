'There’s no pothole here, we don’t have roads': Malema takes aim at Ramaphosa over road repairs

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa over “embarrassing” images of a road repair project in Delmas in Mpumalanga.
Ramaphosa was in the area at the weekend as part of the ANC’s Letsema service delivery campaign, where he joined municipal workers carrying out road repairs.
Images of Ramaphosa and other ANC officials on the road, inspecting the repairs, went viral and sparked fierce debate.
Malema was among those who slammed the ANC, telling delegates at the third North West Provincial People's Assembly in Klerksdorp EFF members should have dropped some truths on their ruling party counterparts.
“Where is the EFF in Mpumalanga where Ramaphosa went to patch a non-existing pothole? Because the EFF should have been there and said ‘you can’t patch any pothole here. There is no pothole here. We don’t have roads’.”
'You leave the man to go and do as he wishes with our people and claim to be on the ground. The ANC and Ramaphosa, must be taken on toe-for-toe wherever they go taking advantage of our people".
He said nothing stopped members standing at the side of the road with placards reminding Ramaphosa of his alleged failures.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also weighed in, calling the repairs “embarrassing”.
“Which road is being repaired here, minister? What level of desperate grandstanding is this? We knew things are bad but not to these embarrassing levels. Please delete this tweet and the photos posted about the illusionary fixing of roads. Please,” Shivambu said.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
