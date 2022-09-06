“We congratulate the latest Lotto multimillionaire who won Saturday's jackpot of over R86m [R86,938,411],” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
TimesLIVE
R86m bonanza awaits holder of winning Lotto ticket in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/william87
Eighty-six million rand.
That's the financial windfall waiting to be claimed by someone who bought a Lotto ticket at the weekend in Cape Town.
Saturday’s jackpot-winning ticket, after a series of rollovers, was bought at Shoprite Checkers in Durbanville and was played on draw number 2,261.
Ithuba, the national lottery operator, has called on players to check their tickets so the huge prize can be claimed.
“We congratulate the latest Lotto multimillionaire who won Saturday's jackpot of over R86m [R86,938,411],” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
“Although winning tickets may be valid for 365 days, it is recommended that players claim their winnings as soon as possible.”
The winner will receive their winnings tax-free in 48 to 72 hours.
A team of financial advisers is on standby to offer advice on a series of portfolio investment opportunities. The player, once they step forward, will be also offered trauma counselling from a team of psychologists.
