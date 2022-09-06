The inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy has been postponed after former head of mental health in the Gauteng provincial department Dr Makgabo Manamela, who was expected to give evidence, fell ill.
Adv Russel Sibara for Manamela told the inquest that his client became ill as they were preparing evidence on Monday evening.
“I confirm that I appear for Dr Manamela. I confirm that the court made an order that Dr Manamela gives evidence today. We prepared extensively yesterday to get ready. Unfortunately, we had to terminate our preparations at 11pm. Our client experienced difficulty hearing, she was experiencing headaches.
“That position has persisted even this morning,” said Sibara.
Judge Jowie Teffo remanded the proceedings until Wednesday morning.
Manamela was expected to begin with her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday.
This follows the decision by the Pretoria high court which dismissed Manamela’s application to postpone proceedings by a week.
She is expected to give details on how the patients were transferred to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations around Gauteng in 2016.
Manamela was granted a postponement last month after her legal representatives argued she was not ready to face the inquest.
A total of 144 patients died of hunger, dehydration and neglect after they were moved to various ill-equipped NGOs, including Takalani House in Soweto, Precious Angels in Atteridgeville, the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre and another in Krugersdorp.
In a 2021 arbitration hearing, Manamela told the court the decision to move the mentally ill patients was not her decision but that of the former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Manamela fails to give testimony at Life Esidimeni inquest due to illness
Case postponed for a day
Image: Thulani Mbele
The inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy has been postponed after former head of mental health in the Gauteng provincial department Dr Makgabo Manamela, who was expected to give evidence, fell ill.
Adv Russel Sibara for Manamela told the inquest that his client became ill as they were preparing evidence on Monday evening.
“I confirm that I appear for Dr Manamela. I confirm that the court made an order that Dr Manamela gives evidence today. We prepared extensively yesterday to get ready. Unfortunately, we had to terminate our preparations at 11pm. Our client experienced difficulty hearing, she was experiencing headaches.
“That position has persisted even this morning,” said Sibara.
Judge Jowie Teffo remanded the proceedings until Wednesday morning.
Manamela was expected to begin with her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday.
This follows the decision by the Pretoria high court which dismissed Manamela’s application to postpone proceedings by a week.
She is expected to give details on how the patients were transferred to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations around Gauteng in 2016.
Manamela was granted a postponement last month after her legal representatives argued she was not ready to face the inquest.
A total of 144 patients died of hunger, dehydration and neglect after they were moved to various ill-equipped NGOs, including Takalani House in Soweto, Precious Angels in Atteridgeville, the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre and another in Krugersdorp.
In a 2021 arbitration hearing, Manamela told the court the decision to move the mentally ill patients was not her decision but that of the former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Some Life Esidimeni patients' deaths due to negligence – pathologist
Mahlangu to return at Life Esidimeni Inquest
Moving patients was 'rushed', former health boss tells Life Esidimeni inquest
‘I learned of Life Esidimeni deaths in the media’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos