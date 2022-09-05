×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Spring Day was an iconic symbol of eKasi vibrancy

Renewal ritual must come back

By Sibongile Mashaba - 05 September 2022 - 07:50

Many of us have great memories about the first few days of Spring, especially September 1.

I would go to sleep on August 31 knowing that I have to wake up early the next day to help my mother and sisters spring-clean the house...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...
Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...