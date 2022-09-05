The latest figures from the department of mineral resources & energy and Energy (DMRE) show motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel from Wednesday.
Though an adjustment to the slate levy — an increase of 30c/l — has negated some of the initial savings first reported upon last week, the reduction will still bring welcome relief to cash-strapped consumers.
Both grades of petrol — 95 and 93 octane — have been slashed by R2.04/l, meaning inland motorists will pay R23.38/l for 95 and R22.95/l for 93. Coastal motorists can expect to cough-up R22.73/l for 95.
The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel is dropping by 56c/l, bringing the inland price to R23.96/l and coastal price to R23.31/l. The wholesale price of 0.005% diesel will reduce by 46c/l , meaning motorists will pay R24.16/l inland and R23.52/l at the coast. Illuminating paraffin will drop 82c/l, from R17.60/l to R16.81/l.
Motorists to pay less for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov/123rf
