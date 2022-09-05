They then proceeded to the next funeral parlour where they found a group of employees – three females and six males.
Manhunt for six suspects in connection with gang rape, assault
Five women were raped at two funeral parlours
Image: Gareth Wilson
Limpopo police are hunting for six suspects in connection with the gang rape of five women and assault of six men at two funeral parlours.
According to provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo the attacks started on Sunday morning when two women were attacked along the R37 road while on their way to visit someone who works at one of the parlours in Malipsdrift, Polokwane.
The women were apparently accosted by six gunmen who dragged them into one of the parlours situated next to each to other where they shot and injured an employee.
They then proceeded to the next funeral parlour where they found a group of employees – three females and six males.
“All six males were severely assaulted by the suspects, allegedly using the buds of their firearms until they became unconscious. All five females were then gang raped and robbed of their cellphones and other belongings,” Mojapelo said.
The assailants are said to have stolen an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.
An employee, who arrived at the scene after the attacks, alerted police.
Mojapelo said they were investigating five cases of rape, three of kidnapping, an attempted murder and a business robbery.
He encouraged members of the public to help with information.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
