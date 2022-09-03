A man was shot dead in Newlands West, Durban, on Friday night.
Emer-G-Med said paramedics were called to assist the SAPS after the incident, which took place in Jack Castle Avenue at about 10pm.
“On arrival paramedics found a male aged about 30. He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead,” Emer-G-Med said.
Facts surrounding the incident are unclear, with the SAPS investigating the incident, said the emergency service.
TimesLIVE
Man shot dead in Durban
Image: 123RF
