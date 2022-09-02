Uber Eats SA will suspend deliveries in some parts of Soweto from Monday due to driver safety risks.
Uber Eats suspends deliveries in parts of Soweto due to driver safety risks
Image: Bloomberg
Uber Eats SA will suspend deliveries in some parts of Soweto from Monday due to driver safety risks.
The company’s head of operations for Uber Eats, Charles Mhango, said it prioritises the safety of users of the platform.
“We have engaged rigorously with delivery people through roundtables and surveys to better understand the realities they face on the ground when it comes to safety. Based on these insights, the company said it had to put a pause on these areas for delivery services by way of the Uber Eats app.
“Merchants in these areas continue to be fully operational on the Uber Eats app and eaters can still place their orders; however, these are limited to pick-up due to the delivery service being temporarily closed.”
He said the company is committed to maximising drivers' earning potential by helping them get the most out of their time on the road without compromising their safety.
Drivers face unique challenges on the road and those on two wheels are particularly vulnerable, he said.
“So we have various safety features tailored for them available at the touch of a button. These include a helmet detection and safety checklist, emergency contacts and an emergency button, which dispatches private security to the delivery person in the event of an incident.
“We also have partner injury protection provided by AIG Insurance to help support delivery people with the costs associated with injury while on the road.”
He said they hope new safety interventions will improve conditions so that deliveries can be reinstated.
