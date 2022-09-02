×

South Africa

Police quell violent protests after illegal taxi crackdown in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 02 September 2022 - 14:38
Police said at least seven suspects had been arrested for public violence. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police reinforcements were deployed in Nyanga, Cape Town, after sporadic incidents of violence in the area early on Friday left several vehicles damaged, including four SAPS vans and a bus.

“The violence, which also erupted on Wednesday and was somewhat contained, is believed to be in response to the City of Cape Town’s operations targeting illegal sedan taxis in the area,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

“The reinforced deployments comprise of public order police, tactical response teams, air support, local police, as well as deployments from the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement directorate.”

Seven people were arrested for public violence and will appear in court on Monday. The deployed officers are conducting operations, performing patrol duties and monitoring the situation.

“Detectives are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and public violence. They are also set to conduct tracing operations. All deployments by law enforcement agencies in the area will remain operational on the ground until calm is restored,” said Van Wyk.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said earlier that officers had noted incidents of public violence on the R300 northbound before the N2.

Motorists were urged to proceed with caution and, if possible, use alternative routes.

TimesLIVE

