North West premier Bushy Maape has not made it onto the ANC provincial executive committee.
On Sunday, the ANC provincial conference announced the rest of the PEC additional members.
Two weeks ago, Maape contested the position of provincial chairperson, losing out to Nono Maloyi.
Topping the list of additional members was Supra Mahomapelo ally, legislature speaker Susan Dantjie, who received 446 votes out of 612 valid votes cast.
North West finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho also topped the list coming in behind Danjtie with 315 votes and trailing behind them was economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi.
Bushy Maape fails to make it onto ANC provincial executive committee
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC plays musical chairs with provinces' cabinet reshuffles
While Maloyi had previously given his reassurances that there would be no reshuffle in the province, all eyes will be on the North West in the coming weeks, especially after Maape failed to make it to the PEC.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile closed the conference as President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Angola attending the state funeral service of former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who served as the second president of the Republic of Angola from 1979-2017.
Mashatile told the more than 600 delegates that the 2024 general elections would be the most difficult yet for the party. He said the ANC needed to immediately start its campaign and actively work towards putting an end to coalitions.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
