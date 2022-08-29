Axed transport MEC plays down feud with premier

Axed Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has finally broken her silence on the much-publicised war between her and premier Oscar Mabuyane, admitting they had “differed in opinion”.
Tikana-Gxothiwe was among the casualties when Mabuyane reshuffled his cabinet a week ago, with former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha filling her shoes.
In February, Mabuyane had asked Tikana-Gxothiwe to step down as tensions continued to simmer between them at the time.
To make matters worse, Tikana-Gxothiwe had supported Mabuyane’s rival, former ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela, who was defeated by Mabuyane in the battle for the position of provincial chair during the provincial elective conference in May.
It came as no surprise when she was finally booted out of the provincial cabinet.
ANC head of communications Gift Ngqondi said the shake-up by Mabuyane had been undertaken to strengthen the government.
As the dust settles, Tikana-Gxothiwe at the weekend took stock of her tenure as MEC and the much-publicised spat, and revealed her future plans.
“When you are working, especially in our line of work ... people will differ in opinion and perspective of things from time to time and we were not different. But the intentions were always good,” she said.
She said she had no choice but to accept her axing.
“My reaction was just to humbly accept and respect the decision by my organisation, the ANC, when it felt it was time to do a change of guard in the executive. It is common practice in government ... it has to be accepted,” she said.
When quizzed about Mabuyane’s perceived purging of leaders who did not support him, Tikana-Gxothiwe opted to be diplomatic.
“It’s not about me agreeing or disagreeing,” she said.
“People are entitled to their opinions and that has to be respected. Maybe they have their reasons for expressing such a feeling.”
Despite the factional battles playing out publicly, Tikana-Gxothiwe stressed the importance of unity.
“It should be one of the major pillars our organisation is anchored in, the cornerstone of its success in its drive to liberate our people from hardship of any sort.
“It’s a moving target, one that we continuously strive to achieve as an organisation.”
Though there were ups and downs, Tikana-Gxothiwe said she was proud of her achievements and contribution to the provincial government.
Tikana-Gxothiwe will remain in the provincial legislature as she will continue serving as an MPL. “I also remain a loyal and active volunteer of the ANC,” she said.
