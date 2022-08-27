×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 94

By TimesLIVE - 27 August 2022 - 13:11
IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi celebrates his 94th birthday on Saturday.
IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi celebrates his 94th birthday on Saturday.
Image: IFP

The IFP and ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have wished IFP founder and president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi well on his 94th birthday on Saturday.

The IFP thanked Buthelezi for his invaluable contribution in parliament and to the Zulu monarch and nation. 

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said leaders of society from all corners of the province should strive to follow in the footsteps of Shenge.

“On this important day, our message as the new leadership of the ANC is that may he continue to plough the spirit of hope and love in our hearts. It is this same hope and love that made Shenge become prepared to sacrifice his family, life and time doing good and supporting an ideology that he was prepared to die for. His exemplary leadership is what all of us in leadership positions must strive to emulate.

“Who can forget that when things became intense in the national parliament — Shenge would rise to make a solid point that would bring calm.”

Buthelezi founded the IFP in 1975 before relinquishing his role as party president in 2019. 

TimesLIVE

IFP calls for probe into Tshwane mayor's conduct

The IFP has asked opposition parties in Tshwane to allow investigations to be concluded before tabling a motion of no confidence against mayor ...
News
5 days ago

IFP aims to get more votes in 2024, after gains in last year's local elections

The IFP is seeking to win more more votes in the country's metros in 2024 after witnessing a growth in support in last year's local government ...
News
1 month ago

IFP wants public enterprises department dismantled amid Eskom woes

The leadership of the IFP has called for the scrapping of the public enterprises department, saying electricity utility Eskom is in crisis and on the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...