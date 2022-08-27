×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng cop shot dead while having haircut at street barber

27 August 2022 - 13:38
Orrin Singh Reporter
An off-duty Gauteng warrant officer was shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday while having a haircut at a street barber
An off-duty Gauteng warrant officer was shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday while having a haircut at a street barber
Image: GARETH WILSON

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a Sandton, Johannesburg, police officer was shot dead while having a haircut in Bramley View on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the off-duty officer was at a street barber shop on the corner of Keefe and Vangelder streets. 

“Reports indicate an unknown man approached the officer from behind and started swearing at him before firing two shots at him. The officer was declared dead on the scene.”

Netshiunda said police had been mobilised to hunt down the gunman.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the nearest police or call the crime stop number 0860 010 111. Alternatively they can tip off the police anonymously on MySAPS App.”

TimesLIVE

Gauteng cop shot dead while having haircut at street barber

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a Sandton, Johannesburg, police officer was shot dead while having a haircut in Bramley View on Saturday.
News
5 hours ago

Security guard shot as robbers flee with cash in Bushbuckridge

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for five armed robbers who shot a security guard collecting cash at a filling station at Garelane in ...
News
9 hours ago

Japan police chief wants to resign over Abe shooting

Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he wanted to resign to take responsibility for the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ...
News
2 days ago

NATHANIEL LEE | Policing in SA needs better educated officers to be a viable service

Quality education and training are essential to ensuring officers employ only the appropriate uses of force. Furthermore, community policing and ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...