KFC hires a PI to catch fake food inspector who eats free at its stores

Fast-food franchise KFC says it has hired a private investigator to catch an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from its stores across the country.

KFC said reports of a fake “quality assurance inspector” first surfaced in 2019 and have since gone on to inspire real-life impersonators.

“The incidents initially reported were believed to be an urban legend,” said KFC. “Subsequent social media coverage has led to further stories of other quality-assurance impersonators.”