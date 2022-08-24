KFC hires a PI to catch fake food inspector who eats free at its stores
Fast-food franchise KFC says it has hired a private investigator to catch an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from its stores across the country.
KFC said reports of a fake “quality assurance inspector” first surfaced in 2019 and have since gone on to inspire real-life impersonators.
“The incidents initially reported were believed to be an urban legend,” said KFC. “Subsequent social media coverage has led to further stories of other quality-assurance impersonators.”
KFC said a private investigator has been hired to establish the authenticity of the reports and track down the alleged con man.
Last year, two men went viral on social media after they were allegedly detained by police at an unnamed KFC for claiming to be food inspectors and eating there for free. In snaps shared on social media, the two stood alongside a police van. It's unclear if they had been arrested.
“They ate free at KFC for two years, saying they are food inspectors ... ” read one caption.
They ate at KFC for Two years ( free meals) saying they are food inspectors....Posted by Magada Shirley Shirley on Tuesday, June 8, 2021