×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fewer pupils at school, but teaching is unaffected: Gauteng on stayaway

By TimesLIVE - 24 August 2022 - 10:27
An "average pupil attendance" has been noted at some schools, says the Gauteng education department.
An "average pupil attendance" has been noted at some schools, says the Gauteng education department.
Image: 123RF/Samorn Tarapan

Schooling in Gauteng is proceeding uninterrupted on Wednesday amid the planned national shutdown by labour unions, says the education department.

“We have received positive reports from our districts across the province stating that learning and teaching has not been disrupted at schools. However, our districts have communicated a challenge of average learner attendance in some schools.”

The department urged parents and guardians to ensure their children attend classes on all schooling days.

“We are preparing to facilitate preliminary examinations for matriculants and, as such, we appeal that schools must not be disrupted during this process. As it stands, we have limited teaching days before learners write their final examinations,” said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Shutdown stayaway: It's legal but salaries will be docked

The work stayaway organised by trade unions Saftu and Cosatu is legal, employers and the government confirm.
News
2 hours ago

City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Tuesday the shutdown was expected to be limited to shop stewards of the SA Municipal Workers Union, as the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union is not participating in the protest.

On the reasons cited for the protest, she said: “The rising cost of living must be remedied through economic policies that, among other things, recognise societal imbalances and create an enabling environment for business growth and job creation.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...