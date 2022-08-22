The search continued the next day with volunteers from the community..
“Moments later, a group of residents found the missing girl in the bushes on a mountain next to the N9,” police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said.
Her parents, aged 37 and 39, were charged on Thursday and released on warning.
The case was postponed to September 15 for further investigation.
Mene commended the community members for their efforts in trying to locate the child.
“A turnaround period during search-and-rescue operations is crucial, and their assistance was the difference between life and death,” Mene said. –HeraldLIVE
Missing girl (4) found in the bushes
Parents charged with child abuse, abandonment
Image: 123RF
Parents of a four-year-old girl who had been reported missing and later found in bushes have been charged with child abuse, neglect and abandonment.
The girl was found on a mountain next to the N9 near Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the community for helping police in the search for the little girl.
A missing person inquiry was opened at the Aberdeen police station at about 3.20pm on Tuesday after the disappearance of the child.
Members of the Gqeberha and Cradock K9 search-and-rescue unit, with the assistance of local members, immediately launched a search.
Missing five-year-old found dead, some body parts missing
The search continued the next day with volunteers from the community..
“Moments later, a group of residents found the missing girl in the bushes on a mountain next to the N9,” police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said.
Her parents, aged 37 and 39, were charged on Thursday and released on warning.
The case was postponed to September 15 for further investigation.
Mene commended the community members for their efforts in trying to locate the child.
“A turnaround period during search-and-rescue operations is crucial, and their assistance was the difference between life and death,” Mene said. –HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos