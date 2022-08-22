Magistrates lodge complaint about ‘racist, bullying boss’
She’s accused of being disrespectful and overbearing
Magistrates at Palm Ridge Court in Katlehong have accused their boss of racism, intimidation, bullying and trying to influence how they handle cases.
Magistrates also alleged that acting senior magistrate Susan du Pisanie takes pictures of their cars in the parking lot and records their conversations. ..
