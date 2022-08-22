×

South Africa

Magistrates lodge complaint about ‘racist, bullying boss’

She’s accused of being disrespectful and overbearing

22 August 2022 - 07:22
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Magistrates at Palm Ridge Court in Katlehong have accused their boss of racism, intimidation, bullying and trying to influence  how they  handle cases.

Magistrates also alleged that acting senior magistrate Susan du Pisanie takes pictures of their cars in the  parking lot and records their conversations. ..

