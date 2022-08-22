Abahlali said: “Mnguni’s vision and commitment was central to the achievements of the commune including the struggle to occupy and hold the land, the model of democratic self-organisation developed in the commune, its militant commitment to oppose patriarchy, the successful urban farming projects, the collectively managed shop and kitchen, the creche, the poetry project and the Frantz Fanon School, which attracted militants from around the country and beyond.
“It was his vision that the school would become a place of learning and building solidarity for the international left. The next step in his vision was to build accommodation for visitors to the school.”
In tribute, Abahlali said: “Mnguni knew that he had chosen to live and struggle in the shadow of death. He made it very clear, in his calm and gentle way, that he had chosen socialism or death. This is how he gave meaning to his life in a world of oppression that gave no value to his life, and how he enriched all of our lives.”
TimesLIVE
Lindokuhle Mnguni 'enriched all of our lives', says land activist group of murdered commune leader
The chairperson of the eKhenana land commune in Cato Manor, Durban, Lindokuhle Mnguni, was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday, the Abahlali baseMjondolo organisation said.
Mnguni is the third leader to be killed in eKhenana this year and the eighth to be killed since 2018, said the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri). eKhenana’s Ayanda Ngila was murdered in March. Mnguni had narrowly escaped harm when Ngila was shot. Nokuthula Mabaso was killed in May.
Seri was representing Mnguni in a damages claim for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution at the time of his murder.
Mnguni was arrested and detained for six months in 2021, said Seri. He was released when the charges were dropped. In January, Mnguni was arrested again, only to be released about a month later.
“Abahlali’s struggle for land, housing, and basic services in eThekwini is waged at a heavy cost,” said Seri.
“Mnguni will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle nature. He served the eKhenana commune with great vision and fearlessness. His death is a terrible loss to eKhenana and the broader movement of Abahlali.
The land was occupied by the group in 2018.
