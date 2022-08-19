Funeral service for late TKZee star Magesh

Close friends and family gathered at the Rhema Bible Church North in Randburg, Gauteng, on Friday to bid a final farewell to late TKZee star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.
The musician died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure. His death sent shock waves across the country. He was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery following an emotional funeral service. Family and friends wept uncontrollably and struggled to come to terms with the star's death.
Fellow TKZee members Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala, joined singer Loyiso Bala, Sibusiso Ntshangase and Kagiso "Gwyza" Diseko (from TKZee Family) in carrying his casket into the auditorium.
Overcome with emotion, Kabelo told mourners Magesh saw the best in him when he couldn't.
"It was Magesh who taught me to believe in myself. Magesh saw in me what I didn't see in me for the longest time. He taught me how to be brave, how to be fearless," Zwai followed and Frank Sinatra's My Way in tribute.
Magesh's life will be celebrated in a memorial service on August 24 at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.
The star's family thanked the nation for their support while they are in mourning. “As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpouring of love, condolences and well wishes. Tokollo was a son, a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist who inspired many,” the family said in a statement.
