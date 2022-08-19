Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, was served with a summons to appear in court in July, while two employees were fined R2,000 each.
A group of protesters, including Scenery Park residents and parents of the children, were singing outside the court calling for justice.
Nosiphe Malangeni, mother of Esinako, a grade 12 pupil from Nompumelelo, said it was saddening the tavern owner had only been summoned to court and not arrested.
“The tavern owner should be jailed for a very long time. We want justice for our children. Until today, we don’t know what killed our children,” she said.
DispatchLIVE
Crowds gather as Enyobeni tavern manager set to appear in court
Image: Ziyanda Zweni
The manager of Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, where 21 children died on June 26, is appearing in the East London regional court on Friday morning on charges relating to selling alcohol to children.
Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, was served with a summons to appear in court in July, while two employees were fined R2,000 each.
A group of protesters, including Scenery Park residents and parents of the children, were singing outside the court calling for justice.
Nosiphe Malangeni, mother of Esinako, a grade 12 pupil from Nompumelelo, said it was saddening the tavern owner had only been summoned to court and not arrested.
“The tavern owner should be jailed for a very long time. We want justice for our children. Until today, we don’t know what killed our children,” she said.
DispatchLIVE
Liquor board cracks down on Buffalo City drinking spots
Four held for stealing shoes, weaves, phones and watches from children who died in Enyobeni tavern
Death toll in tavern-related shootings rises to 24 in less than a month after two people killed near Pretoria
Enyobeni tavern owner, 2 staff arrested for selling booze to children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos