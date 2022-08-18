Salaries for Vhavenda royal house staff stopped
We’re not obliged to pay until a new monarch is appointed, says department
Staff members at the troubled Vhavenda Royal House in Nzhelele, Makhado in Limpopo have had to rely on loans and friends since April as they have not been paid.
The lack of salaries is linked to the recently concluded succession battle that saw former king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana being legally replaced by his niece Princess Masindi who is yet to officially ascend to the thrown. The royal family has since nominated Mavhungu David Mphephu Ramabulana as their regent. ..
