Three female security guards reported missing in the Free State have been found.
They were taken to hospital for medical treatment after being found at 9.30pm on Wednesday.
Police and community members had joined forces in the search for them after an alert was issued earlier in the day. The trio were not at work at 5.30am on Wednesday when the guards meant to relieve them arrived for their shift.
“The three women were found at Lovedale on the outskirts of Maokeng. Their hands were tied and they were disorientated,” said police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.
Maokeng police are urging anyone with information to contact Lt-Col Kobus Erasmus on 082 301 2972 or call 08600 10111 or anonymously leave a tip-off at MySaps App.
TimesLIVE
Missing security guards found disoriented, hands tied
Image: GARETH WILSON
