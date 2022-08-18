Court orders deputy sheriff to pay R65,000 for racial slur
Victim endured humiliation as a result of the attack
A deputy sheriff of a Limpopo court has been ordered to pay a municipal official damages after he chased him down the street and called him a “klein k****r”.
Vincent Andries Rossouw, who is the son of the sheriff and also his father’s deputy in Thabazimbi under the Waterberg district, lost in his application to appeal a court judgment ordering him to pay Lucky Mogorosi R65,000 in damages plus costs. The matter was heard in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane. ..
