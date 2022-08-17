Family awaits DNA results to determine if remains are of missing doctor
'We took the private route to try and speed up results'
Over the next few days, the family of SA National Defence Force doctor Vulombe Nhlangwana will find out if the remains found inside his completely burnt car are his or not.
The car was found completely burnt near Midrand, Johannesburg..
Family awaits DNA results to determine if remains are of missing doctor
'We took the private route to try and speed up results'
Over the next few days, the family of SA National Defence Force doctor Vulombe Nhlangwana will find out if the remains found inside his completely burnt car are his or not.
The car was found completely burnt near Midrand, Johannesburg..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos