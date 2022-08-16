There is a sense of reverence that Aisha Fundi accords her late husband, Hassan, which can be felt across the table as she speaks about him.
Hassan, 47, died on August 12, just four days before the Marikana Massacre. He was hacked to death allegedly by miners.
He was part of the mine’s reaction team that had the difficult task of protecting Lonmin’s assets during one of the country’s bloodiest strikes.
SPECIAL REPORT | Marikana: 10 Years on
On Friday August 12, the 10th anniversary of the day her brother was killed, Hester Mabebe received a call from a man who said he was part of a group of striking Marikana workers who hacked him to death.
The man called twice confessing that he was part of a group of Lonmin mineworkers who killed Hester's brother Eric on August 12 in 2012.
The widow of Mgcineni “Mambush” Noki has had to work extra shifts and sell Tupperware to ensure she makes enough money to take care of her children after the tragic loss of their breadwinner.
Mathapelo Lekoetje, 40, said life without him has become financially unbearable.
As the country commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, a lawyer for mineworkers injured and arrested during the strike says 10 more cases were settled on Friday in the Pretoria high court, as government moves to pay victims.
This means there are 14 outstanding cases that still need to be settled.
Two labour unions which 10 years ago were cut-throat rivals in the mining sector have vowed to continue working together in the best interest of their members.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) recently told Sowetan that they are also going to tackle mining bosses whose aim is to divide workers and trample on labour rights.
