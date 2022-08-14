×

South Africa

Baby's decapitated head found dumped in Brackenfell

Grisly find shocks medics and police

14 August 2022 - 13:14
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of a baby's decapitated head next to the railway line in Brackenfell in the Western Cape.
Image: Titanium Securities

Police have opened an inquest docket after the gruesome discovery of a baby's decapitated head along the railway tracks close to the Everite bridge in Brackenfell, Western Cape.

The find was made after 9,30pm on Saturday by protection outfit Titanium Securities. They responded to a call to the area and their medical team confirmed the discovery to be that of a severed head of an infant.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

Police and medics on the scene after the discovery of a baby's decapitated head.
Image: Titanium Securities

In a statement published on their social media pages, the company stated: “Last night at approximately 21.25pm, Titanium Securitas Medical Response received a call regarding a suspected decapitated baby’s head that was found along the railway tracks close to the Everite Bridge in Brackenfell.”

They sent out their medical team, who confirmed that the suspicious find was the head of a human baby. Police were called out to the scene and a full investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Twigg urged anyone with any information about the baby or what could have happened to report it to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

