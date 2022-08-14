Baby's decapitated head found dumped in Brackenfell

Police have opened an inquest docket after the gruesome discovery of a baby's decapitated head along the railway tracks close to the Everite bridge in Brackenfell, Western Cape.

The find was made after 9,30pm on Saturday by protection outfit Titanium Securities. They responded to a call to the area and their medical team confirmed the discovery to be that of a severed head of an infant.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.