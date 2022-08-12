×

South Africa

Tears flow as tavern owner goes down for murder

Community wants beer joint closed down

12 August 2022 - 09:22

A packed gallery exploded into ululations, but it was the tears of two protagonists – convicted triple murderer Pontsho Mohlanka and the man who nailed her, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mzazi – that caught the eye.

Mohlanka, a tavern owner in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, was yesterday found guilty of killing three children – Mzwandile Zitho, 5, in April 2020, and the double murders of Simphiwe Mgcina, 6, and Mpho Makondo, 8, in September 2020 – just five months apart...

