Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled her new provincial cabinet on Thursday after a meeting with the ANC' s deployment committee and its alliance partners.
The changes to the provincial cabinet follow the ANC's provincial congress last month at which Sihle Zikalala was ousted as provincial chairperson by Sboniso Duma.
Zikalala last week resigned as premier and was replaced by Dube-Ncube on Wednesday.
MECs given the chop on Thursday include Kwazi Mshengu and Jomo Sibiya, who were on the Zikalala losing slate at the recent provincial congress.
Mshengu has been replaced as education MEC by Mbali Frazer, who chaired the public works portfolio committee in the legislature.
Sibiya has been replaced in human settlements by former mayor of Newcastle Ntuthuku Mahlaba.
KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveils her new cabinet
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP and EFF abstain from voting
Hlengiwe Mavimbela has been replaced by Amanda Bani-Mapena as MEC for arts and culture, who chaired sports, arts and culture in the legislature.
Peggy Nkonyeni has been moved from transport and community safety to the Treasury. She will be replaced by former Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Newly elected provincial chairperson Duma is now MEC for economic development. He takes over from Ravi Pillay who resigned on Wednesday.
Those not affected by the reshuffle include MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane and MEC for agriculture and rural development Bongi Sithole-Moloi.
