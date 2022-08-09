WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the Women's Day commemoration keynote speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday deliver the Women's Day commemoration keynote address at the Silahla Sports field in Richmond in the uMngungundlovu district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said SA is on the right track towards achieving gender equality — and for this, women of today have the generation of 1956, who marched to the Union Buildings against pass laws, to thank.

Because of their heroics, said Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter, women today are reaping the rewards in a democratic SA.

In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he went on, SA is well on its way to achieving gender equality.

TimesLIVE