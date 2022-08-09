SIU freezes Transnet executives' properties pending final determination of review application
Special Tribunal has granted a preservation order
The Special Tribunal has granted a preservation order to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet to freeze five luxury properties worth millions of rand belonging to the state entity’s executives and their spouses.
In a judgment handed down on Monday, the Special Tribunal prohibited Zakhele Lebelo, his wife Alletta Mokgoro Mabitsi, Phathutshedzo Brighton Mashamba and his wife Matlhodi Phillicia Mashamba from selling, leasing, donating or transferring their luxury properties in Rosebank and Dainfern...
