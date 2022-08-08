×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police open inquest docket

Second plunge to death at Menlyn Park mall

08 August 2022 - 09:33
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Police have opened an inquest docket after a 29-year-old employee fell to his death from the top floor of the Menlyn Park shopping mall, east of Pretoria, on Sunday morning.

The Sunglass store employee fell from one of the upper levels at Cavendish Court at around 9.45am. The incident happened inside the centre in full view of the public. 

General manager Nisha Kemraj said emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene, but the employee had succumbed to his injuries.

“An official investigation is under way and Menlyn Park centre management is fully co-operating with authorities as they investigate circumstances around the incident. All procedures and protocols are being followed,” she said.

This is the second incident at the shopping centre in a month. On July 7, at around 8am, a 31-year-old man who had been a customer also fell at Cavendish Court. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said: “I can confirm that a man died and police have opened an inquest docket.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele