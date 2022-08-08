Police have opened an inquest docket after a 29-year-old employee fell to his death from the top floor of the Menlyn Park shopping mall, east of Pretoria, on Sunday morning.
The Sunglass store employee fell from one of the upper levels at Cavendish Court at around 9.45am. The incident happened inside the centre in full view of the public.
General manager Nisha Kemraj said emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene, but the employee had succumbed to his injuries.
“An official investigation is under way and Menlyn Park centre management is fully co-operating with authorities as they investigate circumstances around the incident. All procedures and protocols are being followed,” she said.
This is the second incident at the shopping centre in a month. On July 7, at around 8am, a 31-year-old man who had been a customer also fell at Cavendish Court. He was transported to hospital where he later died.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said: “I can confirm that a man died and police have opened an inquest docket.”
Police open inquest docket
Second plunge to death at Menlyn Park mall
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
